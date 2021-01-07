Siouxland high school theatre program adjusts to pandemic changes

"I appreciate that my students understand that the money that we make here gives them a good time for the next show." Kristi Quinn, Director, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Theatre Director

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Several adjustments have been made to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warrior Theatre program because of COVID-19.

One big change is limiting the size of the audience.

The number of people attending the current show will be restricted to allow for social distancing. But that brings down ticket sales.

"It does mean a lot to school programs not to have the gate that they normally would. And it most certainly is impactful to theatre because we don't have 20 or 30 games like a basketball season has," said Kristi Quinn, Director.

Two performances will be held in the late winter and two performances in the spring.

Quinn said they will be looking into some fundraising and possibly adding more performances to the spring show, to help make up for the deficit of the winter play.

"The money that we make comes out of our budget and gives us the opportunity to do some things that a lot of times we wouldn't be able to do," said Quinn.

Madison Colvert, a senior at Sergeant Bluff-Luton said while they're excited to still be able to put on a show, it won't be quite the same.

"It's a little upsetting because I know a lot of the students like to come and see. It's really a good community activity to have everyone here watching and supporting us," said Colvert.

Quinn adds, the show will be live-streamed, but only for private use, and not for the general public. She said the school will be sending out a link.

Despite the challenges… hope hasn't been lost.

"I think by doing a performance, showing people that theatre is going to be constant and that we're going to come back stronger than we were before. I think that's a really great opportunity," said Quinn.

They're working with what they can to still do what they love.