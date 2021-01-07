Asia Today: Australia cuts traveler numbers to stop variant

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia is nearly halving the number of passengers allowed to arrive by plane in a bid to prevent the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain. A cleaner at a Brisbane quarantine hotel is the first person infected with the variant outside of already quarantined travelers. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said state leaders had agreed that international arrivals to New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia state airports would be halved until Feb. 15. Quarantine workers would be tested for the virus daily, and Brisbane is going into lockdown for three days to stop the virus’ spread.