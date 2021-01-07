Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over what he calls his unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. The Boston Herald reports that the now 26-year-old Tsarnaev specifically cites in the lawsuit filed Monday the confiscation of a white baseball cap and bandana that he bought at the prison commissary and a limit of three showers per week. He says in the handwritten suit that his treatment is contributing to his “mental and physical decline.” An email seeking comment was left Thursday with the federal Bureau of Prisons.