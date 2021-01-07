Briar Cliff University prepares for students to return to campus by reinforcing safety measures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It is a new year, but we are still in the middle of a pandemic. That is why many area colleges are sticking to the same health and safety guidelines they had in place in the first semester, in order to ensure the best for their faculty, students, and staff.

For Briar Cliff University, leaders' first step towards safety was spacing out when groups of students returned to campus.

"We have students coming back in stages. Just after Christmas some of our students started coming back on campus so it's not everyone rushing in on the last day all at once," said Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Todd Knealing.

Once all the students are on campus and return to class, leaders say they will continue to utilize their Charger Health Check program.

"Making sure everyone is feeling okay, if not-- they get a follow up from our health office. We also still have our mandatory mask policy and mandatory physical distancing on campus," said Dr. Knealing.

As for the classes themselves, leaders said they will continue with block scheduling to reduce the number of students in a classroom at any given time.

"Some of our classes are either hybrid or online, kind of further reducing some of the face-to-face footprint on campus."

Knealing said they take the concerns among parents of students and members of the Sioux City community very seriously and plan to keep health and safety as their top priority this semester.