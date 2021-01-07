Conservative media decry Capitol riot, but grievances remain

NEW YORK (AP) — Many media outlets that appeal to conservatives condemned violence in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol following a demonstration by President Donald Trump’s supporters. They offered explanations and deflections, but little in the way of introspection. Dealing with the shocking breach of the national landmark was a complex task for outlets aimed at Trump’s base, many of whom are suspicious of more mainstream news sources. Several conservative commentators said the violence at the Capitol does not negate the grievances of those who believe there were issues with the election, despite numerous courts and officials finding no major irregularities.