Dense fog becomes a possibility for portions of Siouxland

**Dense Fog Advisory for northern Siouxland until noon Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The mix of rain and snow from yesterday moved out of the area but mostly cloudy skies remained as highs only went into the low 30s.

The clouds will be sticking around tonight and we’re also going to see areas of fog form.

With temperatures heading down into the 20s for lows tonight, it’ll likely be a frosty start to our Friday morning.

Friday will then be staying cloudy and some fog will linger around for much of the day as highs will be about average for this time of year near 30 degrees.

More fog will be a possibility Friday night into early Saturday with highs on Saturday in the upper 20s.

