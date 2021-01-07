SCPD: Drunk driving incidents steadily increase in Sioux City over the past year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City is one of the top 20 cities in America with the highest number of OWIs, or "operating while intoxicated", for the year 2020 according to a study done by Insurify.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said in 2019 they investigated 423 OWIs, while this previous year that number jumped to 527.

"This is a bit of a significant increase from last year. And what surprises us too, is that this is with all the quarantine stuff and limited hours for drinking establishments, so it's hard to put our finger on exactly why," said McClure.

McClure said they can not be sure what has caused the increase, but they know it is important to educate the community in hopes of decreasing the numbers.

He said they constantly reach out to driver's education programs and other community groups to raise awareness on drinking and driving.

"Raising awareness, whatever method we can, because seeing an increase, seeing any at all is concerning because we just want our roads to be safe. There's been far too many accidents that we've responded to where people are seriously injured or killed because of drunk drivers," said McClure.

McClure said he believes most people do not intend to drink and drive, but that is why it's always important to have a plan before you head out, like choosing a designated driver or utilizing a rideshare app.

McClure added that OWIs on New Year's Eve also went up compared to 2019, with 7 investigations for this past one compared to 3 the year before.