Dutch prosecutors won’t investigate scandal-hit tax office

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have declined to open an investigation into possible discrimination by staff at the country’s tax office. The Public Prosecution Service said Thursday it found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in a long-running scandal linked to efforts to track down parents fraudulently claiming child care benefits. The Dutch government asked prosecutors to consider opening a criminal case in May amid reports of possible profiling by tax authorities seeking to identify fraudsters. One of the criteria used to select parents for investigation was having dual nationality. Over several years, thousands of parents had their child care benefit payments stopped or were ordered to repay money amid fraud investigations.