Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland 89-67

COLLEGE PARK. Md. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No. 5 Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes in an 89-67 victory. The Hawkeyes trailed 19-9 before rattling off 20 straight points to take control. Maryland went 0 for 11 with five turnovers in a span of 8 minutes, 47 seconds, until Donta Scott hit a 3-pointer to end the dry spell. Aaron Wiggins scored 17 for Maryland, and Scott added 13.