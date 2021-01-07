Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

(KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation for the state to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, modifying existing public health measures in the process.

The proclamation will continue to require people to wear masks when in an indoor public space, and who are unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer.

However beginning on Friday, January 8, spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings will be lifted. This includes high-school sponsored events.

Other public health measures have been extended through Saturday, February 6.