Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 evacuate

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano has spewed avalanches of hot clouds, and hundreds more residents have been evacuated from its slopes. Columns of hot clouds continued erupting from the crater hours after the morning eruption. Authorities evacuated more than 500 people on Thursday. Thousands of people already had to leave their homes and farmland because of the dangers on Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano. The alert level was raised to the second-highest level in November after sensors picked up increasing activity. It had subsided for a while but activity picked up again recently. About a quarter million people live within 6 miles of the volcano.