Jan. 7: Iowa reports 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,930 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 289,464 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 291,394 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 251,660 have recovered, an increase of 1,793 since yesterday.

The state has reported five additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,065.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (251,660) and the number of deaths (4,065) from the total number of cases (291,394) shows there are currently 35,669 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,893 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,380,573 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has increased to 14.5%, which is up from 14.1% reported on Wednesday.

According to the health department's latest report, 613 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 604 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 119 are in the ICU with 52 on ventilators. State data shows 64% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 88 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 53 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,583. To date, 11,265 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 171.

A total of 52 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 24 new cases were reported for a total of 3,812 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,317 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 27.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,596 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 11 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,367 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County five new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,767. Of those cases, 1,555 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 21.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,416 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,425 by Thursday morning. Of those cases, 3,047 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 62.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 35 additional cases bringing its total to 4,429. Of those cases, 3,986 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 47.