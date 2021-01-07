Jan. 7: South Dakota reporting 25 more COVID-19 deaths, active cases at 6,075

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 448 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 102,132.

According to Thursday's report, 291 of the new cases are confirmed and 157 are probable.

State data shows 984 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 94,513. State health officials say there are 6,075 active cases in the state, a decrease of 312 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 25 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,544.

Currently, 264 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is the same amount reported on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,829 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 15,340 Pfizer vaccines and 16,976 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,488. Of those cases, 1,430 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 270 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,665. State health officials say 1,564 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 556 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,968 to 6,993. Officials say 6,488 of those cases have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 68.

The state health department says 3,918 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 16 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,660. So far, 1,508 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 160 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported five new cases, bringing the total to 2,560. Officials say 2,338 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,051 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.