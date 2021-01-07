Judge blocks strike over railroad’s virus safety precautions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked one of Union Pacific’s main unions from going on strike over its concerns about the railroad efforts to protect employees from the coronavirus. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division last month threatened to strike because it wants the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad to strengthen its virus safety precautions in the workplace. It also wants Union Pacific to and offer its more than 30,000 employees full pay if they have to quarantine themselves. But Judge Brian Buescher ruled Thursday that the union must address its concerns through contract talks with the railroad and it doesn’t have the right to strike now.