Local hospital staff among first in Siouxland to receive second dose of vaccine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's hospital staff received their second dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

The staff was among the first in Siouxland to receive their second dose.

Dr. Edward Zajac, Invasive Cardiologist at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, was among those on Thursday.

He says the virus is not going away, so in order for the vaccine to work effectively, people need to get the second dose.

And if they don't have a sufficient number of patients get vaccinated, they'll never reach herd immunity.

"We will continue to have patients with COVID, and the dire consequences of that," said Dr. Zajac.

Dr. Zajac adds it is important people understand the vaccines are safe and effective, and everyone should be getting them.