Lots of cloud cover and fog to close out the week

**Dense Fog Advisory for Holt County through 10 AM Thursday**



We still have just a few light snow showers and some drizzle lingering in the area from yesterday's system.



There are also areas of fog that have developed and, with temperatures sitting right near freezing in most of the area, we may see some of that slush on our roadways freeze.



All of this could combine to create problematic travel conditions this morning so leave plenty of time and take it slow.



Fog lingers through much of the day with cloud cover standing pat as well.



Temperatures will be in neutral too with highs in the low to mid 30s.



Fog will be likely again tonight with lows in the 20s.



When we may see the clouds and fog clear on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.