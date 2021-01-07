Man arrested for making threats with machete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Sioux Falls man has been arrested for threatening people with a machete. The 31-year-old man was arrested just after midnight Wednesday after officers were called to a gas station for a weapons violation. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the man was talking with two people at the gas station and became upset, walked to his car and came back and threatened the two men with a machete. Clemens says the man tried to block the men from leaving, but they eventually drove away. The suspect was arrested after he was stopped by an officer near the gas station.