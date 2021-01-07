Missouri River reservoir system ready for 2021 runoff season

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials say the full flood control capacity of the Missouri River Reservoir System is ready for the upcoming runoff season.

On Thursday John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers', Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said the 2020 flood water stored in the annual flood control zone has been evacuated as of December 21.

With the the 2020 flood water having been evacuated, this will allow the Mainstem System to capture and manage this year's runoff, which will help reduce flood risks in the area.

Gavins Point releases will maintain their winter release rate of 17,000 cubic feet per second. This will be adjusted if need in response to ice formation on the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam.

Officials say December 2020 runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.2 million acre-feet or 148 percent of the average. The 2020 calendar year runoff above Sioux City was 31.1 MAF, 121 percent of average. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the runoff forecast for the upper Missouri Basin above Sioux City for 2021 is 23.1 MAF, 90 percent of average.

Officials say the runoff forecast is based on significantly drier-than-normal soil moisture conditions, low plains snowpack, and below-average mountain snowpack.