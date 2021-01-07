Nebraska report 1,122 new cases of COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,122 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 173,591.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 491 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 5,414 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 864,342 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 690,331 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Thursday, pushing the county's total to 738. Of those cases, 632 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Thursday, pushing the county total to 3,654.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 65.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, leaving the county total at 555. Of those cases, 464 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been seven deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 956. Of those cases, 75 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 953. Of those cases, 850 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Thursday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.