Order to turn off bodycams part of Andre Hill investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A spokesperson for Ohio’s capital city says an officer’s instruction for other officers to turn off their body worn cameras in the aftermath of Andre Hill’s fatal shooting is part of an investigation into Hill’s death. Glenn McEntyre is with the Columbus Department of Public Safety, which oversees the police department. He says it’s possible some officers were not required to have their cameras turned on. McEntyre says who did and didn’t follow policy is part of the investigation. The comment was heard in new footage released Thursday. Hill was shot Dec. 22 as he walked out of a garage holding a cell phone.