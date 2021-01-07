Prosecutor: Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — including sedition charges. Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C., saus prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes including unauthorized access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through reams of evidence to bring additional charges. More than 90 people have been arrested by police in Washington and more arrests are likely.