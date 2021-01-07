Providence Medical Center reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Neb., reached a milestone Thursday regarding their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday the hospital administered its 300th dose of Moderna vaccine. Officials say it's a positive sign for the future.

"I think it's just that the end is in sight," said Jim Frank, Providence Medical Center CEO. "You know, it's gonna be a process to get everybody vaccinated. But we can see the end is gonna come now, so I'm very happy about that."

Officials added after the 300th dose was administered, the hospital will have vaccinated 135 employees, and 165 other essential workers in the area.

That includes first responders, EMS, dentists, pharmacists, and optometrists from Wayne, Dixon, and Cedar counties.