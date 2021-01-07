Race double standard clear in rioters’ Capitol insurrection

NEW YORK (AP) — The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history. Broad and bipartisan condemnation of the insurrectionist mob came swiftly as they had a nearly unhindered, hours-long run of the Capitol building complex Wednesday. But the display is consistent with a long pattern of how society coddles racists and downplays the violent white supremacist ideology that routinely places the grievances of white people above those of their Black, often disenfranchised and downtrodden countrymen and women.