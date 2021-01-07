SDHD will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland District Health Department will soon be administering the COVID-19 vaccines alongside area hospitals.

The Deputy Director of SDHD says right now, hospitals in our community are the only ones receiving and administering the vaccines because they are the only ones who can store them properly.

Tyler Brock says this has worked well, but once the health department receives proper storage space they will be helping administer the vaccines too.

He says they have already ordered an appropriate freezer to store the vaccines.

"The hospitals won't be doing as much vaccinating moving forward they will be allocating those vaccines from their storage to us," said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director.

Brock says eventually they expect to get shipments of doses every week.