Seoul court orders Japan to compensate 12 Korean sex slaves

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has ordered Japan to financially compensate 12 South Korean women forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II. Japan immediately protested the ruling to South Korea’s ambassador to Japan. Tokyo maintain that all wartime compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 treaty that normalized their ties. Observers say it is unlikely to pay. The Seoul Central District Court ruled the Japanese government must give $91,360 each to the women who sued. The verdict will likely rekindle animosities between the countries.