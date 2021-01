(KTIV) - A Sioux city man is starting off the new year as a big winner from the Iowa Lottery.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Raymond Thibodeau won $30,000 from the lottery's "Bonus Crossword" scratch game.

Raymond Thibodeau of #SiouxCity, who won a ,000 "Bonus Crossword" prize on a ticket purchased at his local @kumandgo. pic.twitter.com/tSSrqHHxtj — Iowa Lottery (@ialottery) January 4, 2021

Officials say Thibodeau purchased the ticket at local Kumm & Go.