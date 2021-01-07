Soldiers burst into Ghana’s parliament ahead of swearing-in

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A group of military officers burst onto the floor of Ghana’s parliament overnight after an apparent dispute between ruling and opposition party lawmakers ahead of Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. It was not immediately known who ordered them to enter. Legislators later walked them out. The development followed a December presidential election that tested the West African nation’s reputation as one of the continent’s most politically stable countries. President Nana Akufo-Addo is being sworn in for a second term.