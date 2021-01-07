South Dakota reports 25 new deaths due to the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 25 new deaths due complications from the coronavirus, increasing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,544. Minnehaha and Pennington counties each reported four deaths and there were two deaths apiece in Aurora, Brown, Jackson and Lincoln counties. The other fatalities were in Beadle, Brookings, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Hand, Hughes, Hutchinson and Tripp counties. The South Dakota death count according to statistics compiled Wednesday by The COVID Tracking Project is the sixth highest per capita at 175 deaths per 100,000 people. There have been 56 deaths confirmed in January. Thursday’s daily update showed 448 new cases from 1,193 tests. There have been 102,132 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.