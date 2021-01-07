Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune calls the actions of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol “thuggery” and condemned the mob of Trump supporters who caused chaos, mayhem and destruction. Thune, speaking with reporters Wednesday night, said he hoped the rioters got a clear message that “they will not stop our democracy from moving forward.” Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday. Thune says misinformation about wide-spread fraud in the election results fueled Wednesday’s violent riots and that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric likely played a factor in what happened.