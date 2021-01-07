Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City 58, Wood River 49

Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39

Beatrice 59, York 37

Bellevue West 77, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48

Cross County 44, Sutton 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26

Edgemont, S.D. 57, Crawford 35

Elkhorn North 84, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 76

Hemingford 64, Garden County 33

Johnson County Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Millard West 56, Elkhorn South 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66

Tri County 59, Fairbury 47

Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43

Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 74, Omaha Nation 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 53, Franklin 51

Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Auburn 49, Omaha Concordia 29

Beatrice 50, Omaha Mercy 22

Bellevue West 56, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Burwell 44, Central Valley 17

Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42

Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48

Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35

Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24

East Butler 68, College View Academy 17

Elkhorn South 62, Millard West 41

Fairbury 48, Tri County 20

Fullerton 42, Nebraska Christian 34

Guardian Angels 69, Bishop Neumann 39

Hampton 58, High Plains Community 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32

Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Southwest 32

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Fort Calhoun 35

Malcolm 49, Palmyra 29

Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53

Mullen 47, Wallace 34

North Central 58, Summerland 37

Ogallala 69, Bridgeport 63

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 26

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli 32

South Loup 55, Sandhills/Thedford 31

Southern 44, Friend 18

Sterling 27, Dorchester 21

Stuart 42, Boyd County 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29

Sutton 43, Cross County 31

Wahoo 41, Norris 32

Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59

West Monona, Iowa 63, Tekamah-Herman 23

Wisner-Pilger 69, Madison 19

Wood River 66, Arcadia-Loup City 29

York 55, Columbus Scotus 33

Yutan 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=

Bloomfield 45, Hartington-Newcastle 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

