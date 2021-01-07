Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:28 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Edgemont 57, Crawford, Neb. 35

Howard 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 24

Oakes, N.D. 76, Leola/Frederick 56

Rock Valley, Iowa 60, Lennox 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46

Sully Buttes 75, Highmore-Harrold 63

Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Waubay/Summit 57, Langford 45

Big East Conference Tournament=

Chester 50, Baltic 47

McCook Central/Montrose 46, Flandreau 44

Parker 57, Garretson 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 48, Leola/Frederick 31

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 69, Burke 60

Arlington 43, DeSmet 37

Canton 52, Dell Rapids 48

Colman-Egan 72, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Ethan 56, Avon 34

Florence/Henry 70, Wilmot 20

Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 60

Heart River, N.D. 44, Lemmon 33

Howard 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Huron 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 32

Iroquois 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Kimball/White Lake 52, Colome 34

Menno 59, Mitchell Christian 47

Milbank 45, Clark/Willow Lake 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tri-Valley 37

Rapid City Christian 57, Canistota 37

Rock Valley, Iowa 47, Lennox 42

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Watertown 32

Waverly-South Shore 60, Tri-State, N.D. 53

West Central 71, Tea Area 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

