Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Edgemont 57, Crawford, Neb. 35
Howard 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 24
Oakes, N.D. 76, Leola/Frederick 56
Rock Valley, Iowa 60, Lennox 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46
Sully Buttes 75, Highmore-Harrold 63
Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Waubay/Summit 57, Langford 45
Big East Conference Tournament=
Chester 50, Baltic 47
McCook Central/Montrose 46, Flandreau 44
Parker 57, Garretson 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 48, Leola/Frederick 31
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 69, Burke 60
Arlington 43, DeSmet 37
Canton 52, Dell Rapids 48
Colman-Egan 72, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Ethan 56, Avon 34
Florence/Henry 70, Wilmot 20
Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 60
Heart River, N.D. 44, Lemmon 33
Howard 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Huron 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 32
Iroquois 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Kimball/White Lake 52, Colome 34
Menno 59, Mitchell Christian 47
Milbank 45, Clark/Willow Lake 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tri-Valley 37
Rapid City Christian 57, Canistota 37
Rock Valley, Iowa 47, Lennox 42
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Watertown 32
Waverly-South Shore 60, Tri-State, N.D. 53
West Central 71, Tea Area 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/