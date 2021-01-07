President Trump condemns Capitol riot

(KTIV) - President Donald Trump is condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump says with Congress certifying the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

In the video, Trump spoke out against the violence at the Capitol, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.