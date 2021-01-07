Ugandan police confront Bobi Wine during online briefing

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police in Uganda have confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during an online press conference to announce a petition to the International Criminal Court. He says they fired tear gas and bullets as they swarmed his car. Journalists watched as an officer appeared to drag Wine from the car while he pleaded that he had broken no law. “Please don’t embarrass our country,” he said. The singer was announcing his request for the ICC to investigate allegations of rights abuses ahead of next week’s election. Wine has fired the imagination of many across Africa as he tries to unseat longtime President Yoweri Museveni.