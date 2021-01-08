9 killed in attack on wake in Mexico’s Guanajuato state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine people have been killed and one wounded when gunmen opened fire at a wake in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato. Public safety officials in the city of Celaya said in a statement the gunmen arrived late Thursday night. Local press report that the wake was held for a man murdered a day earlier. Images from the scene showed bodies strewn in the street. Guanajuato is at the center of the bloody turf war between rival organized crime groups. Thousands have been killed in Guanajuato since the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang faced off with the Jalisco New Generation cartel in 2017.