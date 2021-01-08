Avenatti’s trial over Stormy Daniels book funds set for 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti won’t have to face trial until next year on charges that he cheated former client Stormy Daniels out of proceeds from her book. Manhattan federal Judge Jesse Furman on Friday set the trial date for Jan. 10, 2022. The once high-flying California lawyer who sparred with President Donald Trump in online postings while he represented the stripper and porn star is free on bail. He’s already awaiting sentencing in New York after he was convicted for trying to extort $25 million from Nike. And he’s awaiting trials in Los Angeles on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars and failed to pay taxes. He has pleaded not guilty.