Berlin backtracks on plan to reopen schools after protests

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin have backtracked on plans to partially resume in-school teaching in the German capital next week following protests from parents, teachers and the federal government. An online petition gathered almost 40,000 signatures against the regional government’s proposal to start teaching some classes in school again from Monday. Petitioners argued that the plan would undermine efforts to curb infections, which have remain persistently high in recent weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel spokesman called Friday for all regions to stick to the lockdown rules agreed earlier this week. Hours later, Berlin authorities relented, saying only final year students would return to school with others doing online lessons until at least Jan. 25.