Chief: Armed suspect dead in police shooting in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police say one or more officers in plainclothes opened fire on an armed suspect in the Maryland city of Gaithersburg and the man died at the scene. Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka said the shooting occurred Friday afternoon after the officers had placed the man under surveillance, believing he was armed. The police chief said the four officers approached the man when he fled across a highway. He said the man then displayed a handgun and one or more officers opened fire. No officers were hurt in the shooting and the man wasn’t immediately identified. Gaithersburg is in Maryland’s Montgomery County, northwest of the nation’s capital.