Cloud cover and fog remain in place Friday

Pockets of dense fog are in place in northwest Iowa and into northeast Nebraska as we start our Friday.



Temperatures are below freezing so a few scattered slick spots will be possible especially on bridges and overpasses.



The fog will likely stick around through the morning with visibility improving some in the afternoon.



It will be a similar day to yesterday with very light winds, cloudy skies and highs near the freezing mark.



Expect the fog to build back in again tonight with locally dense fog possible.



One change is that the light breeze switches from the east to the north; that will start pulling some drier air into the area and make it more likely for earlier improvement on the fog during the day on Saturday.



We may even manage some peeks of sunshine on Sunday!



The latest on our fog situation and what to expect this weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.