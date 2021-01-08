Companies say post-Brexit rules are clogging up UK-EU trade

LONDON (AP) — Some businesses say costs and paperwork are hampering trade between Britain and the European Union as the reality of the U.K.’s post-Brexit trading relationship with the bloc takes hold. A trade deal that took effect Jan. 1 allows Britain and the EU to trade in goods without quotas or tariffs. But that is a far cry from the seamless, hassle-free trade the U.K. enjoyed as an EU member. Courier company DPD said Friday that it was suspending deliveries by road from Britain to the EU until at least Wednesday because of the burden of new paperwork. British food and clothing chain Marks & Spencer says it faced problems supplying stores in Ireland, France and the Czech Republic with some products.