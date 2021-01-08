Faith Regional Health Services using antibody treatment on COVID-19 patients

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska, is now using a "monoclonal antibody therapy" to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Hospital officials said the treatment has been given emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Administrators said that most of the people, who have received the treatment, are people over the age of 65, and nursing home residents. They also said that the goal of the treatment is to minimize COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"This medication is basically to keep you from being in the hospital and it might not be appropriate fir everyone but there are some people, there are some high risk groups that kind of fall into this category" said Dr. Afua Mensah, the infectious disease physician at Faith Regional Health Services.

Dr. Mensah said, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and are over the age of 55, you should ask your provider about this treatment.