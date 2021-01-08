Fog in the forecast yet again heading into the weekend

**Dense fog Advisory for Osceola and Dickinson counties until 10 am Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another gray day, it will still be fog making the weather headlines again.

Dense fog will be a possibility tonight with Osceola and Dickinson counties of the KTIV viewing area in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am Saturday.

The fog should lift some by Saturday afternoon but we’ll still be left with cloudy skies and highs near 30.

Sunday should give us a little better chance of seeing some sunshine try to creep its way back into our skies with highs in the low 30s.

We may finally see some better warmth move in next week.

I'll have more on that in my forecasts tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.