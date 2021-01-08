Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30
Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37
Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38
Wood River 51, Ravenna 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29
Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39
Beatrice 43, Seward 29
Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33
Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12
Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31
Creighton 47, Randolph 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary’s 34
Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28
Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28
Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36
Grand Island Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27
Hershey 61, Maxwell 30
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33
Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26
Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45
Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22
Norris 50, Waverly 29
Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28
Ogallala 41, Cozad 31
Omaha Central 71, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Gross Catholic 72, Ralston 19
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23
Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49
Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24
Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43
Shelton 40, Deshler 37
Sidney 51, Gering 43
South Platte 87, Hyannis 19
Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26
Southwest 39, Cambridge 33
St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10
Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26
Thayer Central 46, Superior 43
Wakefield 79, Walthill 35
Wood River 46, Ravenna 17
Yutan 40, Mead 26
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/