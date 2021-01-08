Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49

Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30

Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37

Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38

Wood River 51, Ravenna 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Twin Loup 29

Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39

Beatrice 43, Seward 29

Belle Fourche, S.D. 53, Chadron 33

Blue Hill 51, Silver Lake 41

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Giltner 12

Central City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Central Valley 42, Nebraska Christian 31

Creighton 47, Randolph 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary’s 34

Elm Creek 67, Loomis 28

Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelby/Rising City 28

Freeman 33, Pawnee City 19

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Kearney Catholic 36

Grand Island Northwest 50, Columbus Lakeview 27

Hershey 61, Maxwell 30

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33

Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Paxton 26

Medicine Valley 50, Arapahoe 45

Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32

Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22

Norris 50, Waverly 29

Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28

Ogallala 41, Cozad 31

Omaha Central 71, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Gross Catholic 72, Ralston 19

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23

Osceola 59, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49

Pleasanton 67, Palmer 24

Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 43

Shelton 40, Deshler 37

Sidney 51, Gering 43

South Platte 87, Hyannis 19

Southern Valley 43, Bertrand 26

Southwest 39, Cambridge 33

St. Paul 50, Sandy Creek 10

Sterling 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Axtell 26

Thayer Central 46, Superior 43

Wakefield 79, Walthill 35

Wood River 46, Ravenna 17

Yutan 40, Mead 26

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament=

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

