Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

HONG KONG (AP) — Authorities in Hong Kong say they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power. The primary was held to choose the best candidates to field as the pro-democracy camp sought to win a majority of seats. Wednesday’s mass arrests were the biggest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed the national security law last June to quell dissent.