Hospitality owner receives $309,000 grant, owes back taxes

SIOUS FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Records show a South Dakota motel and hotel owner has received a federal coronavirus small business relief grant of more than $300,000 and still owes thousands in back taxes on his properties. KELO-TV reports AG Dakota, owned by Alan Gross, of Covina, California, once owned 20 motels across the state, but now is down to two properties, the Wagner Lakeside Motel in Wagner and America’s Best Value Inn & Suites hotel in Clear Lake. Records show AG Dakota still owes $14,590 in back taxes in Deuel County and about $10,600 in Charles Mix County. Gross says he’s worked out payments with his vendors and that his property taxes are up to date.