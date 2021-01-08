Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra – ‘I will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office’

WASHINGTON (KTIV) - After the U.S. Capitol was stormed by thousands of protestors, multiple lawmakers are discussing the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Democratic leaders such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called for the removal of the president in the past two days.

And in response to this, Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents northwest Iowa, has released a statement saying he'll "oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term."

“We are at a critical point in time in our nation’s history -- a time where both parties need to come together for the good of the American people. Any effort by the House to impeach President Trump will only deepen divisions," said Rep. Feenstra in the statement.

The Iowa Representative said in his statement that Congress should instead focus on the issues facing the nation and avoid divisive political acts.

You can read Feenstra's full statement below: