Iran’s top leader bans corona vaccines from US, Britain

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader says the country is forbidden from importing American and British Covid-19 vaccines, saying he doesn’t “trust” them. In a televised speech Friday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred to the surging death tolls in the U.S. and Britain and suggested those countries “sometimes” want to test vaccines on other nations. He said, “I really do not trust,” the U.S. and Britain, adding that he is ”not optimistic” about France as well. However Khamenei okayed vaccines from other “safe” places abroad, and supports efforts to produce an Iranain vaccine. Last month, the county began testing its vaccines. They are expected to hit the local market in spring.