Jan. 8: Iowa reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop to 579

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,058 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 291,394 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 293,452 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 253,488 have recovered, an increase of 1,828 since yesterday.

The state has reported 59 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,124.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (243,488) and the number of deaths (4,124) from the total number of cases (293,452) shows there are currently 35,840 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 5,614 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,386,187 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has increased to 14.7%, which is up from 14.5% reported on Thursday.

According to the health department's latest report, 579 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 613 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 108 are in the ICU with 51 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 84 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,677 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 50 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,633. To date, 11,320 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported one additional virus-related death in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 172.

A total of 49 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 16 new cases were reported for a total of 3,828 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,343 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 27.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,609 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,386 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 10 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,777. Of those cases, 1,568 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 21.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,425 cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 3,432 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 3,070 have recovered.

There have been three additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 65.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 14 additional cases bringing its total to 4,443. Of those cases, 4,012 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 48.