Jan. 8: South Dakota reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop below 6,000

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 448 more cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 102,580.

According to Friday's report, 323 of the new cases are confirmed and 125 are probable.

State data shows 1,270 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 94,513. State health officials say there are 5,241 active cases in the state, a decrease of 834 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 12 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,556.

Currently, 247 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 264 reported on Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,851 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 16,877 Pfizer vaccines and 18,734 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had one new case, bringing its total to 1,489. Of those cases, 1,437 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 293 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 1,673. State health officials say 1,590 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 571 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,993 to 7,030. Officials say 6,582 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 68.

The state health department says 4,226 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 18 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,678. So far, 1,535 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 164 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 10 new cases, bringing the total to 2,570. Officials say 2,387 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,053 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.