Lebanon’s Hezbollah blasts US democracy over Capitol riot

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says the assault by President Donald Trump’s supporters on the U.S. Capitol this week shows the “reality of American democracy, which they tried to spread around the world.” Hezbollah’s leader described Trump as “stupid” and a “killer” in a televised speech on Friday, blasting his Mideast policies, including the Washington-directed airstrike a year ago that killed Iran’s top general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad. Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the attack on the Capitol showed that Trump can also “kill his own people.” Wednesday’s violence in Washington left four people dead, including one protester.