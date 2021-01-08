Local college: there is a nursing shortage in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to registered-nursing-dot-org, these are the top 10 states that will see a deficit in registered nurses: At the top of the list is California.

Then there is Texas, New Jersey, South Carolina, Alaska, Georgia, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.

South Dakota is expected to be short several thousand nurses.

According to officials from a local college, we're seeing that shortage play out now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We expect about one-third of nurses in practice will retire in the next 10 to 15 years," said Lorraine Sacino Murphy, the Academic Dean.

There's a shortage of nurses both regionally and nationally, according to St. Lukes College .

The College's Academic Dean, Lorraine Sacino Murphy says the nursing population is aging, and many are retiring.

"Locally, I would say probably every health care agency is seeking workers in the health care arena," said Murphy.

Murphy says nursing is a great career with many opportunities.

But it can also be very demanding physically, emotionally, and mentally.

She says the shortage affects the community because without the workers they cant provide the health care that people need.

"Having adequate staffing and adequate employees to provide the care, so that's where the shortage can really have an impact on burnout of nurses," said Murphy.

And the pandemic has proven just that.

"One of the things with the pandemic that we have been concerned about is that we have enough staff to take care of everyone who needs the care," said Murphy.

Murphy says what makes a good nurse is someone who is compassionate, sympathetic, and committed to their job.

She says they're hard to find, but they are out there.

The Academic Dean is encouraging people who have an interest in nursing to enroll in a program.

At St. Lukes College students can specialize in several areas including, Associate of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She says with an associates degree, students can begin practicing in two years.

The college is currently taking applications for spring and fall.

There are many nursing programs in the area. If you would like to pursue a nursing career, reach out to your favorite college or university to see what they offer.